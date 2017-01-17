Jack Zemlicka Named Ag Division Content Director At Lessiter Media
JACK ZEMLICKA NAMED AG DIVISION CONTENT DIRECTOR AT LESSITER MEDIA Jan. 20, 2017 Source: Lessiter Media news release Jack Zemlicka has been promoted to Ag Division Content Director for Lessiter Media, Brookfield, Wis. Jack Zemlicka - For Promotion Piece Zemlicka, who joined Lessiter Media in 2012, has been Technology Editor of Precision Farming Dealer, Farm Equipment, No-Till Farmer and Strip-Till Farmer.
