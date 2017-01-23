American Friction Welding Increases Capacity
Their latest Thompson machine will extend capabilities for friction welding products typically used in the semi-conductor, defense, electrical and aerospace industries. The new 50-ton machine will bring the number of Thompson friction welders in use at AFW's facility to nine, underlining a relationship which now spans more than 25 years.
