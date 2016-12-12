Waukesha County is home to the nation's top dancers Irish dancing isn't just about learning the steps Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/mukwonago-chief/2016/12/12/waukesha-county-home-nations-top-dancers/95344572/ Gabby Panther of Brookfield took first place titles in her age group during the Mid-America Championships of Irish Dance. "We teach performance, team building, competition and the balance of it all," said Natalie Howard, director of Trinity Academy of Irish Dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.