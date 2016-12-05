police: Holiday shoppers should beware of scams
Brookfield police: Holiday shoppers should beware of scams The holiday season is of course a time for happiness, good spirits, charity and generosity. Check out this story on brookfield-elmgrovenow.com: http://www.brookfield-elmgrovenow.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/05/brookfield-police-holiday-shoppers-should-beware-scams/95010418/ Scams and crime are commonplace as consumers take their cash and credit cards around busy retail centers and online shopping options.
