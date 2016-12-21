FEE Remembers a Wonderful Man and Great Friend, Ned Gallun

With great sadness for the loss but joy for his life and accomplishments, we share with our readers today the word of the passing of long-time FEE donor Edwin A. "Ned" Gallun of Mayville, Wisconsin. He died this past Wednesday at the age of 85 and is survived by his wife Elfriede ; his son Martin and wife Angela; his daughters Lisa and Amanda and their spouses; and five grandchildren.

