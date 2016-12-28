Bus driver accused of driving school bus while armed, under influence of drugs has two previous OWIs
An Elmbrook school bus driver accused of a third offense of drunken driving, possession of a gun and possession of narcotics made her initial appearance in court late Tuesday afternoon. Penny Wolf, 43, was arrested Friday after police were contacted by officials at Swanson Elementary School in Brookfield who said she had been driving erratically and was late dropping students off for classes, police said.
