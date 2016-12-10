A Depressing Sign of the Times
As bad as things are shaping up politically in the nation's Capital under the incoming Trump administration, things are equally unsavory here in the Badger State. With all three branches of state government under the iron-clad control of Republicans, the 2017- 18 biennium has all the earmarks of a political train wreck in the making.
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Tue
|leebrown
|16
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Tue
|NextDetroit
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Mon
|Eye full
|3
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
