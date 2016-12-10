A Depressing Sign of the Times

A Depressing Sign of the Times

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

As bad as things are shaping up politically in the nation's Capital under the incoming Trump administration, things are equally unsavory here in the Badger State. With all three branches of state government under the iron-clad control of Republicans, the 2017- 18 biennium has all the earmarks of a political train wreck in the making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Tue leebrown 16
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Tue NextDetroit 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Mon TRUMP A PUPPET 26
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Mon Eye full 3
Stingray Dec 24 rtoo 1
News Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ... Dec 22 spud 14
Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness Dec 20 Taylor 1
See all Brookfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookfield Forum Now

Brookfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Brookfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC