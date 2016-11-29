and Elm Grove Police Report: Man accused of hitting, kicking female relative
Brookfield and Elm Grove Police Report: Man accused of hitting, kicking female relative A look at police reports from Brookfield and Elm Grove Check out this story on brookfield-elmgrovenow.com: http://www.brookfield-elmgrovenow.com/story/news/crime/2016/11/29/brookfield-and-elm-grove-police-report-man-accused-hitting-kicking-female-relative/94597684/ Jewelry valued at over $10,000 was taken from the 800 block of Rocky Point possibly on Nov. 15 and reported Nov. 21. A package holding an iPhone valued at $500 was taken after being delivered by FedEx in the 4200 block of Bexley Drive about 1:40 p.m. Nov. 22 and reported Nov. 23. Two backpacks with school supplies valued at $550 were taken from an unlocked car, and an unlocked Dodge Caravan was taken, both in the 19300 block of West Capitol Drive, both during the day or early evening Nov. 25. A 23-year-old woman, an employee, was cited for ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookfield.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|17 hr
|Jerard
|1
|Stingray
|18 hr
|rtoo
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 22
|jessicawilley
|14
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|ATF Murder
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC