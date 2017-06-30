Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 8:28AM CDT expiring June...
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Jun 29
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Mike Lester
|Jun 26
|I WIN YOU ARE A L...
|7
