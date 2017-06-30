Plugging in: Oklahoma energy briefs f...

Plugging in: Oklahoma energy briefs for Friday, June 16.

The Environmental Protection Agency said this week it has awarded $75,000 to the Cherokee Nation to help the tribe administer its environmental programs and develop multimedia programs. The money was part of the General Assistance Program, which protects the health of the Cherokee Nation by safeguarding the environment through awareness and environmental program development.

