Plugging in: Oklahoma energy briefs for Friday, June 16.
The Environmental Protection Agency said this week it has awarded $75,000 to the Cherokee Nation to help the tribe administer its environmental programs and develop multimedia programs. The money was part of the General Assistance Program, which protects the health of the Cherokee Nation by safeguarding the environment through awareness and environmental program development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Jun 29
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Mike Lester
|Jun 26
|I WIN YOU ARE A L...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC