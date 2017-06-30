Gas Line Repair Closes East Kenosha Street Near Lynn Lane In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said a road will be closed for around three hours as a gas line is repaired. Officer James Koch said the repairs are taking place on East Kenosha Street near Lynn Lane.
