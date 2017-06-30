Broken Arrow Schools Using Food Truck To Curb Kids' Hunger During Summer Break
Child Nutrition Coordinator Amy Wickersham says bringing the truck to the Family Aquatics Center is a perfect example of making lunch accessible. "Sometimes we didn't get kids because they had transportation issues," Wickersham said.
