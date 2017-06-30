Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Vehicular Manslaughter

A Broken Arrow man has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the death of a woman in January. Eric Williams was booked into the Tulsa County Jail early Wednesday, June 21. Williams was in a Dodge Ram pickup when he hit a Toyota Prius driven by Virginia Duethman on Elm Place at Miami Street, according to Corporal Leon Calhoun of the Broken Arrow Police Department.

