Broken Arrow Fire Department Receives Grant For Loading Equipment
The Broken Arrow Fire Department received a $120,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make it easier for EMS personnel to load patients into ambulances. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be used to purchase six Stryker Power-LOAD Systems which will be installed in the department's front line ambulance fleet.
