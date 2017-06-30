BA Museum hosts 'workers' exhibit
The Museum Broken Arrow is hosting "The Way We Worked," a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Main Street program. The Museum Broken Arrow will host a special day for local sponsor of "The Way We Worked," Tulsa Tech, offering free admission to employees and students on June 24. "The Way We Worked" tells the story of the American worker.
