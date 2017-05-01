Two miles of busy Broken Arrow road to be under construction through fall
In this file photo, construction crews work along Kenosha at the Elm Place intersection in Broken Arrow. A similar project on Kenosha in western Broken Arrow begins later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|NurseH1975
|18
|Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd...
|Mon
|Ms Signon
|1
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|Apr 30
|Not surprised
|5
|55 (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|222
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 29
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC