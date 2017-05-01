Two miles of busy Broken Arrow road t...

Two miles of busy Broken Arrow road to be under construction through fall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

In this file photo, construction crews work along Kenosha at the Elm Place intersection in Broken Arrow. A similar project on Kenosha in western Broken Arrow begins later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Tue Jamie Dundee 12
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Tue NurseH1975 18
News Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd... Mon Ms Signon 1
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Apr 30 Not surprised 5
55 (Jun '14) Apr 30 anonymous 222
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Apr 29 Fat Little Debbie 14
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at May 03 at 1:49PM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC