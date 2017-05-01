BA Man Arrested For Aggravated Posses...

BA Man Arrested For Aggravated Possession Of Child Porn

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Keith Norman Mrozinski was charged April 27, 2017, with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. Aggravated possession of child pornography is defined by Oklahoma law as the possession of 100 or more images of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 1 hr NurseH1975 18
News Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd... 15 hr Ms Signon 1
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Sun Not surprised 5
55 (Jun '14) Sun anonymous 222
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Apr 29 Fat Little Debbie 14
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 28 Guest 4
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Tulsa County was issued at May 02 at 4:09AM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC