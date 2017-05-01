BA Man Arrested For Aggravated Possession Of Child Porn
Keith Norman Mrozinski was charged April 27, 2017, with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. Aggravated possession of child pornography is defined by Oklahoma law as the possession of 100 or more images of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|NurseH1975
|18
|Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd...
|15 hr
|Ms Signon
|1
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|Sun
|Not surprised
|5
|55 (Jun '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|222
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Apr 29
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Apr 28
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC