Woman recalls breathtaking water resc...

Woman recalls breathtaking water rescue caught on video

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... 23 hr Not surprised 5
55 (Jun '14) Sun anonymous 222
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Sat OMG 82
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sat Fat Little Debbie 14
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 28 Guest 4
Patrick Gordon Apr 27 Not sure 4
Alvin Boss eats poop Apr 25 Dina 11
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at May 01 at 1:56PM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC