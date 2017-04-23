Woman recalls breathtaking water rescue caught on video
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|23 hr
|Not surprised
|5
|55 (Jun '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|222
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Sat
|OMG
|82
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Fat Little Debbie
|14
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Apr 28
|Guest
|4
|Patrick Gordon
|Apr 27
|Not sure
|4
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Apr 25
|Dina
|11
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC