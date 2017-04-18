Vandalism To BA Blue Star Mothers Ult...

Vandalism To BA Blue Star Mothers Ultimately Hurts Troops

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Vandalism To BA Blue Star Mothers Ultimately Hurts Troops - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com It was a startling start to the day as workers at neighboring businesses called the Blue Star Mothers after seeing their door had been shot out. Chapter 5 president Janet Viel arrived to see the front door to the Blue Star Mothers Broken Arrow Chapter 5 office, shattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... 4 hr Mary FatFuckFaceF... 17
55 (Jun '14) 12 hr Anonymous 221
News 2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07) 18 hr Allen hargrove 131
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... Tue Leann 20
God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig... Apr 16 Guest 6
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Apr 16 Paul Yanks - New ... 92
We love Governor Mary fallin Apr 14 Luv the guv 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Tulsa County was issued at April 20 at 3:25AM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC