Vandalism To BA Blue Star Mothers Ultimately Hurts Troops
Vandalism To BA Blue Star Mothers Ultimately Hurts Troops - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com It was a startling start to the day as workers at neighboring businesses called the Blue Star Mothers after seeing their door had been shot out. Chapter 5 president Janet Viel arrived to see the front door to the Blue Star Mothers Broken Arrow Chapter 5 office, shattered.
