Tulsa's Most Wanted Arrested For Human Trafficking
A Broken Arrow woman, Tulsa Police Department's Most Wanted suspect earlier this month, has been arrested. Sarah Jayne Garland is accused of human trafficking, possession of child pornography, lewd molestation, forcible sodomy and drug-related complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patrick Gordon
|2 hr
|Uncle Cracker
|1
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|5 hr
|Dina
|11
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Guest
|310
|Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate
|6 hr
|publicsaftymyazz
|1
|Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ...
|Apr 23
|GOP Comedy Central
|1
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Apr 22
|Guest
|2
|Mayor Bynum Okays: White Man Murder Bond $400,0...
|Apr 20
|Guest
|15
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC