Tulsa's Most Wanted Arrested For Huma...

Tulsa's Most Wanted Arrested For Human Trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Broken Arrow woman, Tulsa Police Department's Most Wanted suspect earlier this month, has been arrested. Sarah Jayne Garland is accused of human trafficking, possession of child pornography, lewd molestation, forcible sodomy and drug-related complaints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrick Gordon 2 hr Uncle Cracker 1
Alvin Boss eats poop 5 hr Dina 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 hr Guest 310
News Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate 6 hr publicsaftymyazz 1
Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ... Apr 23 GOP Comedy Central 1
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 22 Guest 2
Mayor Bynum Okays: White Man Murder Bond $400,0... Apr 20 Guest 15
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC