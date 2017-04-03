Tulsa Police: Woman Wanted On Human Trafficking, Molestation Charges
Tulsa Police's Most Wanted Suspect is a 22-year-old woman accused of human trafficking, lewd molestation, child pornography, forcible sodomy and drug-related complaints. Police are looking for Sarah Jayne Garland on those and other charges.
