Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Tulsa County Couple
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified the couple as 82-year-old Samuel Gafford and 80-year-old Edna Gafford. The sheriff's office says the couple was last seen by a Broken Arrow Police officer at 51st and 161st East Avenue asking for directions to Owasso prior the Silver Alert being issued.
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Officer Betty Shelby Share Cells Wtih Bate...
|16 hr
|Ha Ha
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Zeke
|303
|Oklahoma House staffer email about bathrooms ca...
|17 hr
|emailandtoys
|1
|Vian School Investigation (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Zeke
|23
|Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo...
|22 hr
|Guest
|4
|Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Zeke
|5
|Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too?
|Sun
|Zeke
|7
