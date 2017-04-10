Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Tulsa...

Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Tulsa County Couple

Friday Apr 7

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified the couple as 82-year-old Samuel Gafford and 80-year-old Edna Gafford. The sheriff's office says the couple was last seen by a Broken Arrow Police officer at 51st and 161st East Avenue asking for directions to Owasso prior the Silver Alert being issued.

