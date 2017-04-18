Senator Lankford: President Trump Sho...

Senator Lankford: President Trump Should Release His Tax Returns

Thursday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has added his name to a growing list of voters and lawmakers who feel President Donald Trump should release his tax returns. In a town hall event Tuesday in Broken Arrow, Senator Lankford told the group the President promised he would release his returns and he should keep that promise.

