Sen. James Lankford experiences littl...

Sen. James Lankford experiences little of rancor aimed at other members of Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Sen. James Lankford answers questions from the audience during a "coffee" with constituents at North Block Common in Claremore Tuesday April 18, 2017. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World Inola resident, Marsha Gill, asks a question of Sen. James Lankford during a "coffee" with constituents at North Block Common in Claremore Tuesday April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Bynum Okays: White Man Murder Bond $400,0... 57 min Guest 15
Bill O’Reilly Fans Rally Amid Fox News Exit Rep... 1 hr Liberal OReilly Fan 1
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... 5 hr Guest 21
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 10 hr Alvin Boss 307
55 (Jun '14) Wed Anonymous 221
News 2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07) Wed Allen hargrove 131
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... Apr 18 Leann 20
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Tulsa County was issued at April 20 at 6:32PM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC