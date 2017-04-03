Roy Exum: - Think Before You Act'
The three teenaged burglars hit the garage first, putting whatever they could steal in the trunk of the idling car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Lee st kings
|131
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Whoa
|291
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|23 hr
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Barack Book Barbeque
|73
|Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too?
|Apr 3
|JustAnotherRacist...
|1
|Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat...
|Apr 3
|All White Jury
|1
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Apr 3
|Alvin Boss
|17
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC