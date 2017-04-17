Rep. David Brumbaugh has died, sources say
House Majority Leader Rep. David Brumbaugh, R-Broken Arrow, has died in his home in Tulsa, The Oklahoman has learned. Three state representatives confirmed Brumbaugh's death late Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo...
|Sun
|Happy Happy You
|19
|God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig...
|Sun
|Guest
|6
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax...
|Sun
|Guest
|14
|We love Governor Mary fallin
|Apr 14
|Luv the guv
|1
|We love Governor Mary Calling.
|Apr 14
|Luv the guv
|1
|Plug
|Apr 14
|chall776
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC