Rebecca Meyer to wed

Rebecca Meyer to wed

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

Rebecca L. Meyer and William J. Madden of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma plan to marry December 2 of this year, during a nuptial Mass in Broken Arrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... 7 hr Happy Happy You 19
God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig... 18 hr Guest 6
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) 21 hr Paul Yanks - New ... 92
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... 22 hr Guest 14
We love Governor Mary fallin Fri Luv the guv 1
We love Governor Mary Calling. Fri Luv the guv 1
Plug Apr 14 chall776 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC