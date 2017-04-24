Plugging in: Energy briefs for Friday, April 28, 2017
Several energy-related bills passed their respective chambers by Thursday's legislative deadline and now either head to conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate versions or back to the other chamber for a final vote on amendments. a House Bill 1377 would set up an executive-level task force to study the operations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patrick Gordon
|12 hr
|Not sure
|4
|1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ...
|Wed
|Toy Gun
|3
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Tue
|Dina
|11
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Guest
|310
|Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate
|Tue
|publicsaftymyazz
|1
|Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ...
|Apr 23
|GOP Comedy Central
|1
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Apr 22
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC