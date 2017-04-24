Plugging in: Energy briefs for Friday...

Plugging in: Energy briefs for Friday, April 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Several energy-related bills passed their respective chambers by Thursday's legislative deadline and now either head to conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate versions or back to the other chamber for a final vote on amendments. a House Bill 1377 would set up an executive-level task force to study the operations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrick Gordon 12 hr Not sure 4
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Wed Toy Gun 3
Alvin Boss eats poop Tue Dina 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Tue Guest 310
News Public safety bill hits a snag in the Senate Tue publicsaftymyazz 1
Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ... Apr 23 GOP Comedy Central 1
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 22 Guest 2
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Tulsa County was issued at April 28 at 4:28AM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC