Parents Split Over Recommendation To ...

Parents Split Over Recommendation To Divide BAPS Into Two High Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Broken Arrow school district is considering dividing the high school in two, and parents were split on the idea at a Tuesday night meeting. More information was the big theme as hundreds packed into Broken Arrow Freshman Academy to share their thoughts and opinions about a recommendation to reconfigure the high school system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For... 5 hr trashinfuelpump 1
News Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16) Wed Barack Book Barbeque 73
Betty Boop Shelby is a Victim Too? Mon JustAnotherRacist... 1
Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat... Mon All White Jury 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Apr 3 Guest 285
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Apr 3 Alvin Boss 17
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? Apr 3 Senator Inbred In... 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC