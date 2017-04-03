Major Retailers To Set Up Shop In Broken Arrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The construction is well underway as Ulta, Michael's, Dollar Tree and Ross stores are all set to be in the shopping district. City leaders announced Monday morning a list retailers coming to BA across the street from the new Hobby Lobby.

