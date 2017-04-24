Kristin Chenoweth is considering adopting a child

Ready for a family! Glee vet Kristin Chenoweth, 48, says she might adopt a child... just like her parents did After giving up the the idea of marriage and having children so she could stay on top of her career, Wicked actress Kristin Chenoweth says she's ready for a family at 48. The single star tells Closer Weekly : 'I've sacrificed having a family and being married because, at the time, it didn't seem possible.' Twenty years after her Broadway break, she says, 'Now, of course, I'm ready for that time to come in my life.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.