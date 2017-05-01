Former Tulsa Police Officer Charged W...

Former Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police arrested 70-year-old Noel McFadden last week. He's accused of abusing two young neighbor girls, five and eight years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bert Franklin Former Girlfriend, Mother Of Murd... 6 hr Ms Signon 1
1 Black Man in Chuck E Cheese Jordan Photo Op, ... Sun Not surprised 5
55 (Jun '14) Sun anonymous 222
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Apr 29 Fat Little Debbie 14
Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee... Apr 28 Guest 4
Patrick Gordon Apr 27 Not sure 4
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at May 01 at 7:46PM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC