Everything That's Wrong With America In One Anecdote
Last Monday night in Broken Arrow, OK, 23-year-old Zach Peters was awakened shortly after midnight by the door to his father's house where he was living being kicked in. He picked up the great all purpose tool, the AR-15, and went to investigate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|30 min
|Guest
|285
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Alvin Boss Luv Child
|69
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Alvin Boss
|17
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|12 hr
|Senator Inbred In...
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Guest
|11
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Sat
|Guest
|8
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC