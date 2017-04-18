Daughter Wants Stronger Screening After Mother Accuses Caretaker Of Rape
What happened to Kelly Brasfield's mother will likely stay with the family forever, but she's now working to make sure it never happens again. What happened to Kelly Brasfield's mother will likely stay with the family forever, but she's now working to make sure it never happens again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax...
|5 hr
|Dee
|16
|55 (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|220
|Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo...
|7 hr
|Leann
|20
|God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig...
|Apr 16
|Guest
|6
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|We love Governor Mary fallin
|Apr 14
|Luv the guv
|1
|We love Governor Mary Calling.
|Apr 14
|Luv the guv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC