Court Hearing Scheduled For Broken Ar...

Court Hearing Scheduled For Broken Arrow's Michael Bever

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The younger of two Broken Arrow brothers charged with murdering five members of their family in July 2015 is expected in a Tulsa courtroom Tuesday. 18-year-old Michael Bever's murder trial is still scheduled to start in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... 3 hr Happy Happy You 17
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... 3 hr Happy Happy You 2
News Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due... Wed Zeke 3
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed Zeke 306
Oklahoma Sunday Sermons: Prison the Poor & Rewa... Wed Zeke 2
News House staffer email about bathrooms causes upro... Wed disillusionedbylibs 1
News Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ... Tue payagainandagain 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC