Broken Arrow Woman's Purse Stolen Whi...

Broken Arrow Woman's Purse Stolen While Decorating Father's Grave

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

While a woman and her family were decorating her father's grave for Easter, they had no idea that criminals were just a few feet away. Teresa, her mother and two other family members visited Teresa's father's grave last Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig... 25 min Rogue Officer Beal 3
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... 27 min Mary FatFuckFaceF... 12
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) 29 min Sarah 91
We love Governor Mary fallin Fri Luv the guv 1
We love Governor Mary Calling. Fri Luv the guv 1
Plug Fri chall776 1
Tulsa World Shining Light On Crutcher vs Shelby... Fri Champ Smolen 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC