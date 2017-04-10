Broken Arrow Woman's Purse Stolen While Decorating Father's Grave
While a woman and her family were decorating her father's grave for Easter, they had no idea that criminals were just a few feet away. Teresa, her mother and two other family members visited Teresa's father's grave last Saturday afternoon.
