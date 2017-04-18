Broken Arrow PD Arrest 70-Year-Old Man, Former Tulsa Police Officer For Sex Crimes Against Children
Broken Arrow Police say Noel McFadden, 70, was molesting children in his Broken Arrow neighborhood near Elm and Kenosha, less than half of a mile from Arrowhead Elementary School. "He was known to give gifts to small children in the neighborhood," said Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Hofmeister: Oklahoma In The United States? ...
|29 min
|GOP Comedy Central
|1
|Woman Guilty 5 Counts Corpse Mutilation & Okeee...
|Sat
|Guest
|2
|Mayor Bynum Okays: White Man Murder Bond $400,0...
|Thu
|Guest
|15
|Bill O’Reilly Fans Rally Amid Fox News Exit Rep...
|Thu
|Liberal OReilly Fan
|1
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax...
|Apr 20
|Guest
|21
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Apr 20
|Alvin Boss
|307
|55 (Jun '14)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|221
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC