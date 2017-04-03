Broken Arrow Mayor To Dialogue With White House Staff

Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond is one of nine mayors who will be part of a very important phone call with White House staff. "We are going to have some on going dialogue with them about what our struggles are and what we need to do as far as infrastructure to help municipalities out," Thurmond told News On 6. South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called for his countrymen to get rid of "greedy" and "corrupt" people, in remarks seen as an attack on President Jacob Zuma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.