Broken Arrow Mayor To Dialogue With White House Staff
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond is one of nine mayors who will be part of a very important phone call with White House staff. "We are going to have some on going dialogue with them about what our struggles are and what we need to do as far as infrastructure to help municipalities out," Thurmond told News On 6. South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called for his countrymen to get rid of "greedy" and "corrupt" people, in remarks seen as an attack on President Jacob Zuma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Guest
|285
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Alvin Boss Luv Child
|69
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Alvin Boss
|17
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|15 hr
|Senator Inbred In...
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Guest
|11
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Sat
|Guest
|8
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC