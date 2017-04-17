Broken Arrow high school reconfigurat...

Broken Arrow high school reconfiguration: Lingering questions force delay of official recommendation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Janet Dunlop , Broken Arrow Public Schools superintendent, speaks to Tracy Borror, a 1996 Broken Arrow graduate, following a community forum recently. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World file Janet Dunlop , Broken Arrow Public Schools superintendent, speaks to Tracy Borror, a 1996 Broken Arrow graduate, following a community forum recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... Sun Happy Happy You 19
God Bless AA Tulsa Passengers Knowing Their Rig... Sun Guest 6
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Sun Paul Yanks - New ... 92
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: More Prisons & More Tax... Sun Guest 14
We love Governor Mary fallin Apr 14 Luv the guv 1
We love Governor Mary Calling. Apr 14 Luv the guv 1
Plug Apr 14 chall776 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at April 17 at 8:15PM CDT

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC