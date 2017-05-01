Broken Arrow Groups Wants To Blow Away Malaria
Tuesday was World Malaria Day, so Blessings International was trying to set a new world record for the longest line of pinwheels. "The point of this is to raise awareness, to raise funding so we can give away more anti-malaria medicine and save lives," said David Harder, Communications Director and Prayer Minister at Blessings International.
