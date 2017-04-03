Broken Arrow Couple Arrested For Felony Child Neglect
Broken Arrow parents were jailed after a neighbor found their 2-year-old daughter running unsupervised through a neighborhood, according to police. Broken Arrow officers say the girl was in the care of her father who was later found "passed out" and "completely exposed" in the master bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat...
|3 hr
|All White Jury
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Guest
|285
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Alvin Boss Luv Child
|69
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Alvin Boss
|17
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|20 hr
|Senator Inbred In...
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Guest
|11
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC