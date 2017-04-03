Broken Arrow Couple Arrested For Felo...

Broken Arrow Couple Arrested For Felony Child Neglect

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Broken Arrow parents were jailed after a neighbor found their 2-year-old daughter running unsupervised through a neighborhood, according to police. Broken Arrow officers say the girl was in the care of her father who was later found "passed out" and "completely exposed" in the master bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crutcher Family, Beware Kunzweiler, A Conservat... 3 hr All White Jury 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 8 hr Guest 285
News Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16) 17 hr Alvin Boss Luv Child 69
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 18 hr Alvin Boss 17
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? 20 hr Senator Inbred In... 1
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sun Fat Little Debbies 13
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Sat Guest 11
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC