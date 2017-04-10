Bever Family Home To Be Demolished In...

Bever Family Home To Be Demolished In Broken Arrow

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A foundation has met its goal to purchase the Broken Arrow home where five members of the Bever family were murdered two years ago. City Councilor Mike Lester reports they have raised $50,000 needed to buy the former Bever family home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due... 2 hr Guest 2
News House staffer email about bathrooms causes upro... 2 hr disillusionedbylibs 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 hr Alvin Boss 305
News Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ... 16 hr payagainandagain 1
Need More: Wealthy Tax Cuts and Okee Prisons fo... 17 hr Dee 10
Will Officer Betty Shelby Share Cells Wtih Bate... Mon Ha Ha 3
News Oklahoma House staffer email about bathrooms ca... Mon emailandtoys 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC