Bever Family Home To Be Demolished In Broken Arrow
A foundation has met its goal to purchase the Broken Arrow home where five members of the Bever family were murdered two years ago. City Councilor Mike Lester reports they have raised $50,000 needed to buy the former Bever family home.
