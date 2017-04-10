Beekeepers Urge Oklahomans To Rescue,...

Beekeepers Urge Oklahomans To Rescue, Not Exterminate, Bee Swarms

Monday Apr 10

The swarm was higher than most up in a tree, but James Deming was ready with his homemade bee collector - a long pole and bucket. Monday in Broken Arrow was the latest rescue of a bee swarm; a rescue because sometimes people just spray them, and this is a better solution.

Broken Arrow, OK

