Beekeepers Urge Oklahomans To Rescue, Not Exterminate, Bee Swarms
Beekeepers Urge Oklahomans To Rescue, Not Exterminate, Bee Swarm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The swarm was higher than most up in a tree, but James Deming was ready with his homemade bee collector - a long pole and bucket. Monday in Broken Arrow was the latest rescue of a bee swarm; a rescue because sometimes people just spray them, and this is a better solution.
