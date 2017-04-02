Be their guest - more than once: 'Bea...

Be their guest - more than once: 'Beauty and the Beast' and the power of repeat business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

When Disney's new live-action musical fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast" opened on March 17, Shelby Pickel was there with her family at one of the very first showings. The 17-year-old high school student from Broken Arrow, Okla., had grown up with the DVD of the original 1991 animated film in heavy rotation, loving its romantic story and its plucky, independent-minded heroine, Belle, and the updated version hit her squarely in the heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 3 hr Fat Little Debbies 13
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 18 hr Guest 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 19 hr Les 280
Alvin Boss eats poop Sat Guest 8
who neds jobs Sat Guest 14
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Sat alotofneedsunmet 1
55 (Jun '14) Fri anonymous 218
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC