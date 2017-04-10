BA Senior Critically Injured Signed A...

BA Senior Critically Injured Signed As Honorary TU Cross Country Member

Broken Arrow Senior Logan Henry was hit by a car three years ago during cross country practice and given just a two-percent chance of survival. Wednesday, he was given a special signing ceremony, putting pen to paper to join the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

