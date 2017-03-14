Weblogs | NEWS102.3 AM740 KRMG @ KRMG.com
A proposal aimed at reducing the number of thieves fraudulently claiming to be disabled veteran cleared the full Senate Monday. Oklahoma veterans, who are 100 percent disabled, and their spouses are exempt from sales tax.
