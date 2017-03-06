Wanted Virginia man accused of luring...

Wanted Virginia man accused of luring young teen to Tulsa via social media

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Jonathan Corey Lewis was wanted out of Virginia. He's accused of luring a teen girl to Tulsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 2 hr wow 183
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sun Khan 4
Woman At Car Wash Sun Arcieroblows 1
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC