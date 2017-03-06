Tulsa Native, Korean War POW, Celebrates 92nd Birthday
Thursday was a birthday celebration for a Tulsa native who fought in Korea, spent more than two-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war and worked as a double agent. Cletys Nordin turned 92 years old.
