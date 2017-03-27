Three Teen Burglars Killed By BrokenArrow Homeowner s Son, Deputies Say
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma - Three teenagers were killed Monday, shot by a man as they were breaking into his home. Officers say it happened at a home near 91st and Clearview Drive in Wagoner County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|The whole Khan fa...
|24
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Life as we know it
|262
|Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots ...
|9 hr
|Bob
|1
|One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|tiffi bee
|181
|who neds jobs
|Mar 25
|Pump Jack Alvin Boss
|12
|Searching for obituary on Lesley Harold Williams.
|Mar 24
|Grieving Niece
|1
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Mar 23
|Jamie Dundee
|11
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC