Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Police Say

There are 2 comments on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from Yesterday, titled Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Police Say. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:

They said they're investigating three homicides, but haven't said whether all of the dead were the intruders or if one of them was the homeowner.

Bob

Fairmont, WV

#1 21 hrs ago
Excellent job in exterminating these 3 f@$cks. I hope the homeowner is ok.

Probably not the first house they have broken into, but definitely the last. Just punishment was handed down.
News Hound

Wharton, NJ

#2 5 hrs ago
Anyone know their names? Illegals?
Broken Arrow, OK

