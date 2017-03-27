There are on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from Yesterday, titled Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Police Say. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:

They said they're investigating three homicides, but haven't said whether all of the dead were the intruders or if one of them was the homeowner.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.