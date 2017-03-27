Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Police Say
There are 2 comments on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from Yesterday, titled Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Police Say. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
They said they're investigating three homicides, but haven't said whether all of the dead were the intruders or if one of them was the homeowner.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Excellent job in exterminating these 3 f@$cks. I hope the homeowner is ok.
Probably not the first house they have broken into, but definitely the last. Just punishment was handed down.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Anyone know their names? Illegals?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|2 hr
|Sukit
|1
|Tulsa molesters
|2 hr
|Sukit
|1
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|2 hr
|Stupid Ffuck Sticks
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|infidel
|25
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|20 hr
|Life as we know it
|262
|One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10)
|Mon
|tiffi bee
|181
|who neds jobs
|Mar 25
|Pump Jack Alvin Boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC